Cyprus: Control of the national border between the north and south of the island (symbolic image). © IMAGO/TOBIAS STEINMAURER/ photosteinmaurer.com

A quarter of a million people in Israel fled their homes because of Hamas’ terror. Homes near the borders with Lebanon and Gaza are no longer safe.

Nicosia – Jewish people have been repeatedly expelled from their homeland throughout history. This is how the idea of ​​a separate state emerged that would finally offer protection to Jews. But since the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th and the start of the war in Israel, many people no longer feel safe in Israel. Around 250,000 people have already left their homes because of the threat of war – many of them remain in Germany. For those who want to go abroad, the EU island republic of Cyprus is apparently becoming a place of refuge.

War in Israel: Thousands of people from Israel arrive in Cyprus every day

Over 16,000 people have already arrived in Cyprus since Hamas’ terrorist attack, Arie Zeev Raskin, the chief rabbi on the small Mediterranean island, told the British newspaper The Guardian. “About 1,000 people arrive every day.” They are “looking for peace of mind” since that terrible day, as he called the Hamas attack. The Hamas terrorists executed 1,200 people that day Israel War 240 taken hostages.

Some Israelis come to Cyprus to stay. Others are looking for a break on the island, which is just a 40-minute flight from Israel. “We needed to get away from the noise, the rockets and the fighting, so my friends and I flew over to spend five days in Ayia Napa,” a young Israeli told the Guardian about his stay in a holiday resort in the south of the holiday island. “We feel safe here,” said the traveler.

Cyprus as a “safe haven” because of the Israel war: hub for evacuation operations

Cyprus is also considered a “safe haven” for other refugees and could become a hub for evacuation operations from various countries, such as Lebanon. Germany has already sent around 1,000 soldiers to the Mediterranean island. This should also include elite troops. According to military experts, the use of such forces is conceivable for an evacuation under fire. Soldiers also came from the Netherlands, and Great Britain reinforced its units on the island.

Should he War in Israel escalate, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos expects an evacuation of over 100,000 people from Lebanon and other parts of the region. It would be problematic if many refugees from Syria and Lebanon were not accepted by other EU states and were stuck in Cyprus, said political scientist Hubert Faustmann from the University of Nicosia Guardian. “A real war could cause real chaos on the island.”

War in Israel: 125,000 people have to flee from border towns with Lebanon and Gaza

There is also a large refugee movement within Israel. Over a hundred thousand people had to leave their homes in the dangerous border regions with Lebanon and the Gaza Strip as part of an official state eviction program. This is the largest internal displacement in the country’s history. The Israeli government is accommodating around 125,000 people in 280 hotels and guesthouses spread across the country New York Times (NYT) reported on Monday.

The displaced people cannot return to their communities “until Israel ensures that Hezbollah does not carry out a Hamas-like attack,” said Avichai Stern, the mayor of one of the affected border towns NYT. Other people decided voluntarily to leave the border regions. According to the German Press Agency, a total of 250,000 people are on the run. Israel has a total population of around ten million.

Because of the Gaza conflict: Over a million people in the Gaza Strip called to evacuate

Israel responded to Hamas terror with numerous military operations. As a result, the Israeli government called the more than one in mid-October Millions of Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate. According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), around two thirds of the 2.4 million residents of the Gaza Strip are on the run within the narrow coastal area. People have not yet been able to escape abroad; the Gaza Strip is also known as the largest “open-air prison in the world”.

A few days ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides about establishing a humanitarian maritime corridor between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip. UNRWA warned on Monday of a complete collapse in humanitarian supplies in the coastal strip. According to Hamas figures, which cannot be independently verified, around 11,240 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli counterstrikes began.