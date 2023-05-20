FromRobert Wagner close

The USA and Cyprus are getting closer, opening up new possibilities for NATO in dealing with Russia. However, the member country Türkiye reports criticism.

Nicosia – There are signs of a sustained shift in the international security architecture. The island nation of Cyprus, located in the northeastern corner of the Mediterranean Sea, is currently moving closer to the US after long-standing close ties with Russia. NATO could benefit from this new course, since Cyprus occupies a key position due to its strategic location.

In early April, the US Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine USS San Juan docked in the Cypriot port city of Limassol. This visit should be part of an enhanced cooperation, particularly in the military field, such as Business Insider reported. As early as 2019, the US Congress voted to increase cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus, as it is officially called, and other countries in the region in the energy sector.

USA and Cyprus draw closer – Nicosia distances itself from Russia

The current rapprochement between the Republic of Cyprus and the USA is a turning point. Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish northern half and a Greek southern half since 1974. While the Greek-speaking Republic of Cyprus is internationally recognized and a member of the EU, the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is only recognized by Turkey. The Cyprus conflict is one of the longest in the world and a constant bone of contention between Greeks and Turks.

In order to bring about a rapprochement in this conflict, the USA imposed an arms embargo on the entire island in 1987. In the years that followed, Russia became a close military partner and an important arms exporter for the Republic of Cyprus. In 2015, the Cypriot government in Nicosia reached an agreement with Moscow that gave Russian ships access to Cypriot ports for supplies.

In the meantime, however, Nicosia is keeping its distance from Russia and is striving for a closer relationship with the USA. After Moscow’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the 2015 agreement was canceled and Russian ships were banned from its ports. For its part, Washington partially lifted the 1987 arms embargo in 2020, allowing non-lethal military equipment to be exported to Cyprus. It was finally repealed entirely in 2022.

US General Stresses: “We Maintain Strong Military Relationship With Cyprus”

US General Christopher Cavoli, head of US European Command and supreme NATO commander, has loudly announced the move Business Insider at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in April. According to Cavoli, Cyprus is of great strategic importance for the United States. It is a complicated region in which the Russian naval presence has increased significantly in recent years.

Russia maintains a naval base in the Syrian port city of Tartus, just across the island, and an air force base near Hmeimim, Syria. NATO would pay close attention to Russian activities in the region and US naval forces “work hard down there,” Cavoli told the committee. “We maintain a strong military relationship with Cyprus,” he added.

For its part, Cyprus has expanded its military exchanges with the United States, and Cypriot and American units have already conducted joint exercises. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who took office in March, wants to continue his predecessor’s efforts to bring Cyprus and the US closer together and “promote Cyprus as a stability factor in the eastern Mediterranean,” an expert told the newspaper Business Insider.

Turkey protests against rapprochement between Nicosia and Washington

NATO could benefit from this development in view of the Russian threat, but not all members of the alliance are happy about it. Turkey released one after the arrival of the USS San Juan Explanation, with which she expressed her solidarity with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). This had sharply criticized the visit of the nuclear submarine in the neighboring country, which also includes the territory of the TRNC in terms of international law.

The steps taken by the US would “upset the balance on the island of Cyprus and encourage the rearmament of the Greek Cypriot government” and did not constitute a contribution “to a just, sustainable and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue,” the statement said. Turkey traditionally sees itself as the protecting power of the TRNC, which is dependent on it.

New Cyprus-US relationship angers Turkey: ‘A way to ‘make a little noise’

Andrew Novo, a professor of strategic studies at the National Defense University, has his doubts Business Insiderthat Ankara has a “genuine objection” to US warships visiting Cyprus. “These activities do not pose a real problem for Turkey and have no military significance for Cyprus,” he added, describing the submarine’s visit as symbolic.

Rather, the Turkish leadership is “dissatisfied with the new close relations between the USA and Cyprus,” said Novo. “Releasing an official press release criticizing the docking of an American ship is a way to make some noise and remind Washington that closer ties with Cyprus are making the people of Ankara unhappy.”

