Cyprus and Slovenia have suspended coronavirus vaccination with AstraZeneca. This is reported by RT in its Telegram-channel.

Earlier, German scientists have linked a rare type of cerebral vein thrombosis and a drug from a British-Swedish company. Experts have found that the increase in the number of cases of a specific form of thrombosis, which is associated with a decrease in the number of platelets and bleeding, coincides in time with vaccination with them.

Spain, Germany, France and Italy have also stopped vaccination with AstraZeneca. The authorities came to such a decision after reports of poor health among those who received the vaccine.

At the same time, the company announced the safety of the vaccine. AstraZeneca explained that a detailed study of the health status of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the EU and the UK with the coronavirus drug showed no data on an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.

However, nine more European countries have stopped or temporarily limited vaccination with AstraZeneca due to thrombosis in their vaccinated patients. Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg have stopped using the drug from a specific batch of one million doses, which was supplied to 17 European countries. At the same time, Denmark, Iceland and Norway have stopped all their supplies of this vaccine.