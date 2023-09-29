Papanastasiou told Reuters: “It is not a new round of negotiations, but rather an extension, because there is progress in the talks.”

The Cypriot minister confirmed a report by the official Middle East Economic Survey (MISS) that the talks will extend until November 5.

He added that to avoid “working against time” in the negotiations, “we extended their deadline.”

He went on to say: “It was a mutual extension. The contract allows for any additional extension, and this is what we did.”

He added: “We believe that by November 5 we will reach an agreement.”

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to Reuters.

Nicosia did not agree to amendments proposed by Chevron and its partners earlier this year to the 2019 agreement to develop the gas field with an estimated capacity of 3.5 trillion cubic feet, in particular the proposal to remove what Cyprus considers essential offshore processing infrastructure.

The amendments removed a floating gas processing plant that Nicosia believed was necessary in its exclusive economic zone and reduced the number of production wells to three instead of five initially.

Chevron is a partner in this field with NEOMED and Shell.

A Reuters report earlier this month stated that the United States supports Chevron’s plans, which it believes will help deliver gas to the market faster and does not include establishing large infrastructure.

The general goal of the project, which has not changed, is to connect Aphrodite via an undersea pipeline to Egypt, and from there the gas can be sold in the local market or liquefied and shipped to Europe, which has been largely cut off from Russian supplies.