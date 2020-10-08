Cyprus 46 years ago, the famous beach resort, where world stars enjoyed themselves, was abandoned in Cyprus – now Turkey’s unilateral decision to reopen the region is causing tensions

Northern Cyprus plans to open the beach resort of Varosha on Thursday. It has been closed and empty since the Turkish army occupied the northern part of the island.

The island of Cyprus, with a population of over one million, is divided into Greek and Turkish parts. Between them is a UN-controlled buffer zone that runs through, among other things, the divided capital of Nicosia. Turkey occupied Northern Cyprus in the summer of 1974 in response to a Greek-backed coup in Cyprus to prevent the island from being annexed to Greece.

Varosha, named Βαρώσια in Greek and Maraş in Turkish, was a famous holiday destination in the city of Famagusta. There were over a hundred hotels in the area called the Cyprus Riviera. British Broadcasting Corporation BBC’s According to Varosha, world stars, for example, enjoyed their holidays Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

When the coup and unrest confused everyday life, the people living in Varosha fled. Soon the area was fenced and remained in place, and only the Turkish army has been able to get there.

Turkey has been preparing for the decision to open Varosha for some time. The Eurasia Times reported in September 2019 that the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Varosha and immediately announced that the area was to be reopened.

The decision to reopen Varosha was announced on Tuesday by the Prime Minister of the Northern Cyprus region Ersin Tatar who held a press conference on the matter with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin with the Turkish capital Ankara.

“Varosha is primarily a national issue that transcends political controversy,” Prime Minister Tatar told the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabahin by.

What is left of the reopened district to be used is another question. Houses and other infrastructure left at the mercy of nature may no longer be repairable. That is when the time for reconstruction comes.

That, too, is not yet certain.

For example, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Northern Cyprus’ plans to open Varosha on Wednesday. Russia has expressed concern about the plan, which has been condemned by Greek Cyprus, the southern part of the island.

Cyprus Mail according to the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and the Cypriot government called the Prime Minister of the Northern Region Ersin Tataria Erdogan a puppet.

Also EU External Relations Officer Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that the Northern Cyprus plan could increase tensions in the region. Greek newspaper According to Kathimerin Mr Borrell emphasized the need to respect the UN Security Council resolution.

The UN Security Council adopted a position on Varosha in a resolution in 1984, after ten years of closure. According to the resolution, only the original inhabitants of a ghost town may be accommodated. In 1992, the Security Council your line in its resolution that Varosha should be included in the UN-administered buffer zone.

Secretary – General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres commented opening plan, stating that any unilateral measures in the region should be avoided so as not to increase tensions. Guterres recalled that the UN position has not changed in any of the previous Security Council statements.

Cypriot broadcaster CYBC: n according to the news, the Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has asked the UN Security Council to address the issue at its meeting soon, perhaps as early as this week.

