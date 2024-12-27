The French Ski Federation has reported that Cyprien Sarrazin suffers a subdural hematomaa hemorrhage between two meninges, the result of a severe head trauma after his fall this Friday while training for the relegation of Bormio.

The French skier, who had set the best time on Thursday in the first, suffered a spectacular and serious accidentwhich could have caused him a serious head injury, during the second training session for the descent of Bormio, a scoring event for the Alpine Skiing World Cup that will be held this Saturday in the aforementioned Italian resort.

Sarrazin, 30, lost control at high speed and was thrown off a jump at the bottom of the very demanding and icy Stelvio track, hitting his back and head hard before ending up cutting one of his own skis – the one that had not yet come off the boot – through the safety net, which he ended up passing through.

The Frenchman, who had started with number 11 in the second rehearsal for the descent this Saturday, He had to be evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital.in which, as later reported by the French Ski Federation, he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma, the result of severe head trauma.

As this type of injury poses a risk to his life, Sarrazin was transferred to intensive care unit early this Friday afternoon, and his national federation announced that during this same day the Frenchman would undergo surgery.

The training was interrupted for more than half an hour and there was also an accident in the same area as Sarrazin, the Swiss. Joshua Mettler.