The French skier Cyprien Sarrazin was transferred this Friday by helicopter to a hospital after suffering a spectacular and hard fall during training prior to relegation at the World Cup in Bormio (Italy).

Sarrazin, 30, lost control in a jump on the lower part of the Stelvio track in the Italian town, at about 125 km/h, and hit the ground hard with his back and head. He slid down the slope and crashed into the safety net. Rescue teams responded immediately, although the skier’s injuries are unknown.

Sarrazin took the first downhill win of his career a year ago in Bormio, and two more on the famous Kitzbühel downhill in January. In total he has five victories in his career. The Frenchman led Thursday’s training sessions and was also leading in Friday’s splits before the crash.