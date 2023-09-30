Announced a few days ago, Cypher 007 is available in the Apple subscription service catalog and offers an interesting stealth experience set in the narrative universe created by Ian Fleming.

Cypher 007 the new adventure of James Bond coming soon to the Apple Arcade platform, it was shown in action by IGN with a gameplay videos commented by the developers, lasting about four minutes.

The spy who tried

As can be seen in the video sequences, in Cypher 007 we will find ourselves exploring scenarios manned by guards from whom we will have to hide, trying to stay out of their field of vision or using a series of tricks or electronic gadgets useful for the purpose.

By exploring the settings we will also have the opportunity to collect projects that will allow us to create new equipment and thus face the challenges present in the final part of the campaign more easily.