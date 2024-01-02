Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died on December 28, 2023, which surprised his thousands of fans and family. Cynthia Martínez, the widow of the leader of Sand Hashhe was in Spain when he heard the sad news, so he immediately returned to the Peru to be able to be present at the wake along with their children. In that sense, recently, the musician's partner shared a moving message on New Year to detail how she will face 2024 without her husband. What did she say? Find out all the details in the following note.

What did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's wife say?

After the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, the affection and support of the users fell on the artist's family, who were quite affected by the musician's departure.

The interpreter's wife 'When you think about coming back' wrote a very sentimental post on the eve of the start of 2024 and in which he gave details of his future after Pedro's tragic death.

“After more than 30 years of being together, today begins a year in which you will not be by my side to take care of you. I'm sure that now it will be your turn to take care of me from heaven. I love you forever, my husband.”Cynthia wrote on Instagram.

What did Cynthia Martínez say at the wake of her husband, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Cynthia MartinezHe was from very early on in theVirgin of Fatima church and received the condolences of friends and family, who showed up to say goodbye to the national rocker. In the middle of the mass with the body present, he gave some emotional words in tribute to his spouse.

“Here we are all going to miss him, but worship as we have always done. And he is happy because he is seeing all of us, all of us who love him, thank you for coming,” stated the wife of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz.



