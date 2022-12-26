Mexico.- Several have been the celebrities who have taken advantage of the December season for vacation together with their relatives and thus be able to rest for a few days, and one of them was Cynthia Urias.

Through the official Instagram account of the well-known television host, ‘cynthiaurias‘She showed the luxurious vacations she is spending with her children and her husband, Jorge Cantu.

The 43-year-old actress also shared with her millions of followers that she is enjoying an incredible disney cruisea place where you will live your Christmas holidays to the fullest, emphasizing that it is located in the Bahamas.

Through social mediathe couple in love shared certain moments where they look really happy.

“It seems that we are going to Antarctica, but it is not the cold front,” says the couple, smiling and enjoying a beautiful sunset.

Likewise, Jorge Cantú showed how luxurious his cruise trip is, where a gigantic screen can be seen where they can see various Disney shows.

But that is not all, but during the luxurious vacations that the family is enjoying they will also attend various places with tourist attractions, such as the rose islandlocated in the Bahamas, where they swam with pigs.

Lastly, the television presenter said that in the course of her Vacations He will continue to share images to his many followers, who love to be a part of his days.