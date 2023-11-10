Cynthia Martinez, wife of the remembered singer Pedro Suárez Vértiz, does not usually appear in public, much less talk about her personal life; However, last Thursday, November 9, she was on the program Magaly Medina and told some little-known details of how he spends his days next to the Peruvian interpreter, who currently suffers from a degenerative disease. In addition, she revealed that she will give a workshop on resilience, due to his history with the popular artist and his health status.

What illness does the singer Pedro Suárez Vértiz suffer from?

The interpreter of ‘Los globos en el cielo’, in 2021, turned 52 years old and recalled that more than 10 years ago he was diagnosed with “bulbar palsy (a type of sclerosis that does not begin with the extremities but with speech)”. It is for this reason that she decided to move away from the stage, since he was losing the ability to speak little by little.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz spoke about his bulbar paralysis. Photo: Facebook/Pedro Suárez Vértiz

What did Pedro Suárez Vértiz’s wife say?

Cynthia Martinezlife partner of Pedro Suárez Vértiz, spoke face to face with the journalist Magaly Medina and told what his life is like since the singer was diagnosed with bulbar palsy. She claims that, despite his condition, the 54-year-old artist continues to contribute financially to his home. In addition, she surprised with a confession in the intimate sphere.

The ‘Urraca’ asked him if his life as a couple continued to be as it was before being diagnosed with his illness. Peter’s wife responded: “He is still very sexual, I have nothing to keep quiet about. He is very sensual and very sexual. Love has not disappeared, but what has grown is admiration, how can we not admire him with everything he is doing and seeing him fight is incredible“, he expressed.

