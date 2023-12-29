Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He has been being watched since the early hours of the morning, in a private ceremony, in the Virgin of Fátima church. Close friends of the Peruvian rock icon and family attended the place. Among them, Cynthia, his wife, and his children, who had traveled to Spain to spend Christmas.

What is Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's wake like?

At first, only friends and close family accompanied Pedro Martín José María Suárez-Vértiz Alva, full name of PSV, in his last goodbye; However, at midday, his wife, Cynthia Martínez, left the religious premises and allowed some of the singer's followers to enter.

Cynthia received each of her husband's fans, who offered their condolences. Different media that were waiting outside the place with the fans also had access to the place, where well-known characters could be distinguished, such as Melcochita and Carlos Guerrero.

What did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz die from?

At only 54 years old, 'Pedrito' ceased to exist on December 28. Suárez-Vértiz hadnatural death after suffering cardiac arrestcertified by the doctor who treated him in his fight against dysarthriaa degenerative disease that had kept him away from the stage.

How many children does Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have?

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz has 3 children: Maria José, Salvador and Tomás.

