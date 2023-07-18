Cynthia Macedoremembered member of the Agua Bella group, publicly denounced this Monday, July 17 in the program “Magaly TV, the firm” that after opening a business he began to be a victim of extortion and, despite the fact that he went to the authorities to ask for help, they did not take his testimony into account. At another time, he recounted that he was the victim of sexual abuse and that they did not accept him to make the formal accusation either.

What happened to Cynthia Macedo?

The former vocalist of the aforementioned female group spoke for the program Magaly Medina and he told what has been happening to him since February of this year. She said that she was a victim of the crime that our country suffers and that it all started when she decided to open a business in San Martín de Porres. Given her concern, she decided to report the threats against her to the authorities, but they never paid attention to her.

“They called me, they introduced themselves very kindly to tell me that they were from the Aragua Train. I did not know who they were and I ignored them. They called me again and told me that if I did not continue with what they were asking me, my life and that of my children were in danger, until they put a grenade on me in my restaurant,” he explained.

“At Dinincri they did not accept any record or precedent of what was happening to me, despite the fact that I had the phone number of the calls. They told me that since I didn’t have an exact name and I was physically fine, nothing was wrong with me. If you are not massacred, they do not take interest“, he added.

On the other hand, in his testimony he added that on February 28 of this year he was the victim of sexual abuse by a subject and that his life was in danger.

Did Cynthia Macedo leave the country?

After the difficult situation she experienced, Cynthia Macedo communicated from Canada, a country where she had to travel to flee from the criminals who had been threatening her. In a connection with the program Magaly Medinadetailed why they never wanted to proceed with their complaint despite the fact that they even left an explosive in their business.

“Definitely, being separated from my children and separating them as siblings, they are in different places, I changed them to schools… The anguish I have that something happens to them. It was my son who told me to leave (… .). I closed my restaurant, I sold everything I could, this happened to me on February 28, on the 29th I was already in Lima. I bought the ticket and I am already here in Canada,” he declared.

“I had no one to denounce (…). I have the phone number, I don’t have the name (of the extortionists), but I do have the phone number. They told me not to pay attention because maybe he is a funny boy who wants to scare me or wants to do a trick on you “he specified about the police response to his request for help.

