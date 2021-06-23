Mexican actress Itatí cantoral He is in the country conducting interviews with various television and radio programs. This time he was on the show On everyone’s lips, where he received an emotional greeting from the well-known actress Cynthia klitbo, who has been her friend since she was 15 years old.

“Beautiful, this is a surprise that they prepared for you … I want to tell you that I love that you have come, it is great to have a sister from Mexico. I want people to know that I have known her from 15 years and she has been a faithful and loyal friend to me … I know her whole family and I saw her get married. Congratulations that you have been able to come and feel a little of the heat of this wonderful country called Peru. I hope you will come here soon to make a series or soap opera. I love you friend”.

After hearing the message, the actress was moved to tears and said: “Friendship is a value, you don’t always find good friends in life. I have friends counted on my fingers, many friends, but one of those people is Cynthia, ”he said.

During his time on the América Televisión program, he made funny skits. Likewise, in one of them he was sworn to meet the Peruvian Soraya, role that established her as the most famous villain of soap operas.

