Excited! Cynthia Klitbo, for a few months, has been residing in our country for the recordings of the novel Junta de Neighbors.

This is a Pro TV production, where the renowned actress will play a frustrated woman dedicated to the show, but who is banned in Mexico; according to what he told in an interview.

The remembered antagonist of the Mexican novels uses her social network to show her followers the progress of what would be the recordings with Peruvian actors.

Through her Instagram account, the artist shared a video where the actress is seen waiting to enter the scene with a young man, in the role of mother. As can be seen in the images, she appears buying alfajores and was uncomfortable because the order was not exact.

“My dear Genevieve! Neighborhood Board “, it reads in the publication of his social network.

On the other hand, the series Board of neighbors has 100 chapters in which the newspaper will be shown coexisting inside an apartment building, where doña Genoveva (Klitbo’s character) is the aristocrat of the community.

What did Cynthia Klitbo say about recording in Peru?

A few months ago, the actress told a Mexican media that she would come to live in the country for a season to record a comedy.

“I’m excited, Lima is very beautiful … it’s five months,” Cynthia Klitbo said about her new workplace.

