The famous actress Cynthia Klitbo, who is in Peru recording the soap opera Junta de Neighbors, experienced the strong earthquake that shook the country on Tuesday, June 22.

Through her social networks, she was nervous and said that she was shocked by the 6.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale. Likewise, the Mexican actress also mentioned that her pet began to cry.

At the beginning of the video he mentions: “In other words, I have been fleeing the earthquakes in Mexico and the building on top of me almost fell right now. They don’t know what it feels like, I almost died. In other words, the earthquake that we have just experienced. My dog ​​is crying. How, that is, it is not worth it, it is not worth it ”.

Finally, not only the earthquake scared her away, but also a tsunami announcement that she saw. “And then I find a sign that says tsunamis, that is, if I don’t drown, they will crush me. What just happened, “he said on his TikTok account.

Cynthia Klitbo dedicates an emotional message to Itatí Cantoral in Boca de todos

The actress Cynthia Klitbo surprised her friend Itatí Cantoral, who visited the country to record a spot for the Radiomar station. Also, in the program in Boca de todos, Klitbo sent him an emotional message and mentioned that they have been friends since they were 15 years old.

“I know her whole family and I saw her get married. Congratulations that you have been able to come and feel a little of the heat of this wonderful country called Peru. I hope you will come here soon to make a series or soap opera. I love you, friend, ”Cynthia expressed.

