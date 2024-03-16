In various media it is reported that the Mexican actress Cynthia Klitbo was arrested in Mexico City, apparently with his new romantic partner.

Cynthia Klitbo, who has recently participated in the Televisa soap opera 'Minas de Passion', was reportedly captured with film director Gibran Bazán when they were detained by the police in Mexico City.

Cynthia Klitbo is captured next to who would be her new boyfriend, Well, a video was revealed that shows the exact moment in which she is detained with him and it goes viral. Apparently the incident occurs outside a restaurant in Mexico City.

According to Kadri Paparazzi on her YouTube channel, Cynthia Klitbo would have been arrested by the police after she realized that the famous actress was driving in her car in an alleged state of intoxication, she was passing the speed limit and did not have the lights on in her car.

In his talk with the police, Cynthia Klitbo She asked to be let go and they agreed. At the moment it is unknown in which part of Mexico City this event occurred, nor has she told what happened on her networks.

During 2022, Cynthia Klitbo was in a controversial romantic relationship with the actor Juan Vidal, which lasted seven months. She accused him of being a violent man and that she owed him money.

Now it seems Cynthia Klitbowho is 57 years old, has a new romantic relationship with the film director Gibran Bazán, whom she showed off in a video published on Instagram on March 12.

