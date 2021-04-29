In the series “Civil War”, Cynthia Khalifa embodies the character of “Nadine”, the vehicle that combines good and evil. Because of her ambitions for wealth, she decides to marry a man older than her for the sake of money, who is the ex-husband of “Maryam”, who Yosra embodies.

Khalifa revealed to “Al Ittihad” that “Nadine” is trying to get close to her husband’s daughter and meet their evil goals in destroying the lives of those who are surrounded by them for the sake of revenge, in addition to the hidden aspect of her emotional relationship, and carrying her as a thug.

The events escalate with more conflicts, sometimes with the ex-wife and daughter for the sake of inheritance, and sometimes in order to preserve her secret with her sinful relationship with her deceased husband’s friend, and the lineage of the child to the deceived husband.

In “Against Fracture”, the second work in which she records her dramatic presence, Khalifa embodies the character of a foreign girl of Arab origin in her twenties, very liberated, which makes her behavior unfamiliar with the Egyptian customs and traditions. She falls in love with a married person and they have an emotional relationship.

The events revolve around human relations in society, written by Amr Al-Daly, directed by Ahmed Khaled, and co-starring in the Khamisi meeting and Hamza Al-Ali. Regarding the similarity of the dramatic characters in the two series, Cynthia explained, that this is contained in the dramatic structure about the girl who bears the attributes of lying and infidelity, but the line of each character is different from the other. Because of her tricks and might, unlike Maya, she is a victim of falling in love with a married man, and the aim of the two characters is to convey a message about the negative effects on families due to infidelity.

And about her cooperation with Yousra, Cynthia said that she is a very sophisticated artist and deals with everyone with friendliness, and at the artistic level, she is supportive of everyone around her to bring out the best in us technically. I do not deny that at the beginning I was very afraid of dealing with her, especially since our scenes have many quarrels and quarrels, and I dreamed in my childhood that I would take a souvenir photo with her, and not participate in the starring of one of her dramas, and she is truly the best ambassador for the artist’s true meaning.

Regarding her opinion on the Lebanese drama, Khalifa said that she is witnessing remarkable spread and progress, and has made tremendous leaps recently, and the production rate of series has increased dramatically, and the same goes for in the last 3 years, “Capernaum” and “Case 23” have been nominated for the Oscar.

Cynthia expressed spiritual comfort in the atmosphere of Ramadan, and that for her a human rest, its atmosphere is characterized by love and brotherhood among people, and that she spends the month of Ramadan for the second year in a row in Egypt, and what he witnesses in terms of customs, activities and an atmosphere of joy and pleasure.