At the end of January 2021, appeared in the review Advanced Functional Materials a new scientific article dedicated to the bioprinting of bone tissue. The most astonishing thing is that there is nothing more extraordinary about this, so much the creation of “Bio-objects” (Andrew Webster) is now inseparable from progress and technoscientific productivism.

In Bio-objects. The new frontiers of life (Threshold), Céline Lafontaine describes this “Economy of the promise” whose mainstay is synthetic biology. “Bio-objects have become as essential and common as a synthetic material like plastic. This rapprochement between living matter and synthetic matter may seem shocking, but in fact, the millions of bio-objects that inhabit the laboratories of the planet are kept alive in the plasticized environment of Petri dishes.. “Lafontaine is very familiar with the concept of” non-human “, developed in particular by Latour or Tsing, which makes it possible to envisage a “Deanthropologization of the gaze” in the conception of human and social sciences. The case of matsutaké, this mushroom that appeared on the devastated lands of Hiroshima, embodies both the vulnerability and the resistance of living beings in the face of the ravages of the technoscientific and capitalist industry. However, she prefers to handle the idea of ​​a bio-objectification of the world, in other words to study the socio-technical phenomena by which living elements (cells, genes, tissues, microorganisms) are isolated, modified and kept artificially alive in order to allow multiple uses. We are now in “The age of biological control”, and we consolidate through science the neoliberal ideal “Autologous self-preservation”, or what will allow each individual “To invest in your tangible capital”. And this is in no way likely to stop. ” The process, writes the author, of bio-objectification is unlimited in time, because each biomedical advance leads to new uses which, in turn, generate the production and proliferation of bio-objects. Here we touch on the properly productivist logic of the process of bio-objectification. “

Another major step in the process is bioprinting, which, through techniques of empowerment, standardization and reproducibility, aims to extend the characteristics of industrial production to the manufacture of human tissues. Lafontaine then seeks to understand the symbolic and organic status of said bio-printed body, not to mention the drifts linked to an increasingly unbridled transhumanist imagination. An equally fascinating chapter presents mitochondria as the main forms of “infravia” (Thomas Heams), who proposes a materialist approach based on “A recognition of the historical, evolutionary, relational and dynamic dimensions of the material interactions that constitute living things “.