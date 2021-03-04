Before, you had to dive into the 5 volumes of the complete works (Seuil, 2002) by Barthes, via the index, then go back to the index of each volume …

Admittedly, a very Proustian pleasure, which it is not a question of canceling, but of embellishing by this new opus on Marcel Proust, by Roland Barthes (Seuil, 2021), which brings together in a single volume all the fragments of texts, thoughts, radio interviews, research by the professor of the Collège de France on his illustrious predecessor writer, with the bonus of the reproduction of his cardboard cards, for the preparation of his lessons, and those of the photographs of the supposed “inspirers” of the characters in the Research.

By studying the novelist, Barthes sought to understand a “Creation riddle” or how the Proustian work unfolded after 1909, until his death (1922), without ever stopping, how did the work “take”, like a stylistic mayonnaise. Barthes’ text is entitled “It takes” (1979), and offers not only a key to understanding the Proustian enigma, but also any work of writing. Proust will then find his “technique” to “hold” the Research together, a set of four rules that will tip him into another world, that of literature as a universal masterpiece. Proust finds a way to say “I”, imperceptibly using the I of the author, the narrator and the hero. By finding the “proper names”, he develops a theory of the proper name which will allow him to produce a quantity of reminiscences, constructions, signs which will build the text. “The proper name offers itself to an exploration, to a decipherment: it is at the same time an environment (in the biological sense of the term), in which one must immerse oneself, immersed indefinitely in all the reveries that it carries, and a precious object, compressed, embalmed, which must be opened like a flower ”. A “Semantic monstrosity or hypersemanticity”, Barthes wrote again. There, Proust puts his finger on the particular “geometry” of the great texts, a system where the proportions are undecidable in advance, where aesthetic emotion forms literary space, where proportion is never a matter of quantity but quality.

Finally, in the wake of Balzac and his Human comedy, he “unifies” his characters, offers a great whole, where the steps are incessant and the details determining. Barthes speaks of Proustian “layering”, or how the writer invented a sort of literary and symbolic rhizogenesis, multiplied and multiplied. The discovery of this process was essential to catch this phenomenon of “Writing at the gallop”, to which Proust testifies. Last touch, significant and terrible: it is while wanting to check the correct installation of the projector in the room of the College de France, supposed to allow him to project the photographs of the said Proustian “characters”, that Barthes was run over by a van, rue des Schools, in 1980. The course will not take place, except in these now published pages.