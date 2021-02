L a Voix du Nord announced it a few days ago: “Roubaix: the Archives of the world of ¬≠ work will keep the gaze of 40 big bosses on the Covid crisis. It will be a gold mine for historians. ” Before browsing these future archives, we can now delve into the sociological work of Michel Offerl√©, What a boss can do. A political sociology of employers (Gallimard, 2021).