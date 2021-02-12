It is the return of the intimate as infra-political. We find it, in a way, in France, with the creation of the Covid-19 Ad Memoriam Institute, which has the main research object of archiving the various “Stories” intimate and collective that punctuate this “Crisis” that we are living.

While in London the Museum of London has just completed its collection of dreams for its “Guardians of Sleep” project, supposed to describe the English collective and individual and more broadly human unconscious. The archiving of dreams is by no means recent. Many experiences have been made in the past, such as the singular and terrifying that of Charlotte Beradt, devoted to dreams in a totalitarian regime, under the Third Reich. In Sociological Interpretation of Dreams (Discovery, 2021), Bernard Lahire continues his magnificent work on the “dreamlike” part of souls and societies, and comments Beradt as follows: “The dreams that she carefully collected from Germans from 1933 show how the dream scene is the theater of all the feelings of dispossession, depersonalization, humiliation, consent, submission or guilt, but also fascination or attraction felt towards the executioners, linked to the gradual establishment of a totalitarian regime. “ Making dreams an object of the social sciences, or how to explain the “Fundamental psychic mechanisms specific to historical and linguistic beings that are socialized human beings”, such is the stake of the sociologist who crosses symbolic space like others vacant lots. Lahire poses, unlike Freud, the dream-object as being precisely delivered from multiple forms of censorship, giving to understand what obscurely works individuals. Although only half sharing the thesis – the censorship moving in the dream, not disappearing, and intertwining with the outbursts of anxiety and desire, not to mention the fact that there is the veil of consciousness and language upon awakening – this does not prevent the work proposed here from allowing two feats: on the one hand, extracting the dream from a strictly intimate reality when it is “intrinsically social”, cultural and genealogical; on the other hand, to extract the social sciences from a too common rationalist reflex which too often assimilates individuals to their supposed reflexive consciousness.

If there is a philosophy of “freedom”, it is precisely that which is aware of the permanent alienation processes which are its own, of psychic and social determinisms.

“The study of dreams, writes Lahire, is anything but a way out of the social world, its regularities, its constraints and its constraints. It participates in the discovery of the logics by which individuals constantly face, by expressing them, the problems which are theirs, but which nonetheless come from outside. ” Nothing, however, prevents the use of “dreamlike operations” (symbolization, metaphorization, condensation, substitution, etc.) to survey attempts at liberation.