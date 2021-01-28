One of the major challenges of the 21st century will be the scaling up of the social and ecological transition of the economy and more generally of our lifestyles. Everyone knows that massification has had its day, that it is structurally disqualified because it is too complicit in the procedures of managerial and technocratic rationalization. We have to make populations and individuals “evolve” differently, establish other protocols for political transformation. For fifty years, Bruno Latour, coming from the mainstream of science and technology studies, has drawn the contours of scientific “institutions”, how knowledge operates and is transmitted, then translates into public policies, or how it influences historical thresholds. . At the École des mines de Paris, and then at Sciences-Po, he conceptualized an essential teaching and research program focusing on the analysis of controversies. Controversies, instructions for use (les Presses de Sciences-Po, 2021), under the direction of Clémence Seurat and Thomas Tari, takes up the main elements of the Forccast program (training by mapping controversies in the analysis of sciences and techniques) and helps us understand a sort of social theory of scientific evolution. It is a question of describing the “socio-technical perspective” that we need, citizens and institutions of all kinds, to assemble investigation and democracy, and to make a pact with the logocracy. The controversies and networks studied are as follows: water infrastructures in Paris as places for social and political experimentation, the socio-technical construction of the bicycle, the operation of data centers in Seine-Saint-Denis, the Transfo de Bagnolet (4000 m2 of industrial wasteland filled with EDF electrical transformers which caused pyralene pollution), the bodies of women in science, with the climax of hysteria and racism, the issue of burnout, the dilemma environment / development symbolized by the controversy over glyphosate, the place of nature in the city with the study concerning the wild forest of Romainville, the presence of rodents in Paris and deep-water drilling.

All these “objects” of study show the stopping points of our carbon-based democracies which are struggling to become land again, to “land”, and how we could overcome the obstacles, with a certified and experienced methodology based on the simulation of a controversy. Different steps are necessary, remind the authors, to write the simulation scenario: build up a documentary base, identify the points of tension and identify the actors involved, write a programming table listing the issues on which the actors express themselves, this which makes it possible to determine the events and to identify the arenas which punctuate the simulation, to distribute the roles of each one, to associate a theme with each simulation sequence, in short, to make democratic science-society deliberation more mature.