The European Commission tried to be optimistic by announcing that the European Union should return to the level of economic growth it experienced before the pandemic crisis in 2022, which is relatively early, compared to alarmist forecasts. On the other hand, in terms of a qualitative and not a quantitative approach, nothing has been said about the necessary transformation and regulation of economic globalization.

The path seems to be: direction straight towards the past. The option is fortunately unthinkable for Pierre Veltz, in his book the Desirable Economy. Getting out of the thermo-fossil world (Threshold, 2021). What we need to invent and above all implement – and which already exists in multiple “pilot” versions – is a “New productive grammar”, closely associating public services, the market economy, the social and solidarity economy, decentralized and neolocal experiments, and not their wild competition. We are leaving the economy of only things to move towards that of uses, but this economy of access and services does not for all that abandon industry and agriculture. At the heart of this new industrial “efficiency”, Veltz defends the eco-design of products, recycling, the search for substitute materials, less massive and less polluting, and sobriety in terms of energy resources. The author quotes Jancovici who uses this politically incorrect metaphor although it is well founded: “Our situation is equivalent to that of a person who has six hundred slaves permanently at his disposal. (…) We do not directly consume energy. Our consumption is that of the innumerable machines that work for us, without our being aware of it. “ The gray energy (incorporated in the object) is in the process of exceeding that of use. We therefore need to put in place a sort of “techno-discernment”, both individual and collective. Inspired by André Gorz, Veltz defends a so-called desirable economy, in the sense that it would be “Human-centered”, with health as a basis “Hyperindustrial”. He also advocates a turning point “Neolocal”, with mayors very involved in the governance of public policies, as close as possible to strategies and territorial needs. “The old-fashioned international division of labor schemes (…) are replaced by those of multifunctional territories, bringing together design, production and test poles, with a wide variety of players, and connected in a network”, what we could call “Laboratory territories”. At a more philosophical level, the author pleads for a “Revolt against abstraction”, a sort of return to solid life, to the concrete economy.

“How much globalization can man withstand? »Safranski asked in 2004. A desirability of the economy in the service of preserving the habitability of the Earth, which would begin by cutting off financial flows, by massively disinvesting in the thermo-fossil sectors.