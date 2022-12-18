RKF: there is a growing interest among Russians in dogs of the Welsh Corgi breed

The Russian Cynological Federation (RKF) told which breeds of dogs are most popular with Russians this year. This is reported RIA News.

The first place was taken by the German Spitz, which has been in the lead for the seventh year in a row, the RKF noted. The second most popular was the Chihuahua, and the third was the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, who managed to move the Yorkshire Terrier from the third line. Fourth place was given to the German Shepherd, and the fifth was the Yorkshire Terrier. They are followed by the Labrador Retriever, and the Central Asian Shepherd Dog is in seventh place. The last three of the top also included the Jack Russell Terrier and the French Bulldog, who took eighth and ninth places, respectively, and the poodle rounded out the top ten.

It is noted that the majority of Russians prefer smaller pets. This is due to the fact that small dogs are more convenient in terms of keeping. Also, they emphasized in the RKF, the interest in corgis among dog breeders has grown. “At our last show, Russia 2022, this breed was even among those who broke the registration record,” said Vladimir Golubev, president of the RKF.

