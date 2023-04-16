In addition to the leash, there are other techniques that will help correct the behavior of the dog. On Sunday, April 16, told “RIA News” President of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF) Vladimir Golubev.

“Walking should bring joy to both the dog and its owner. The task of the dog breeder is to make this process enjoyable and rewarding. Walking will be comfortable if you learn to understand your pet: why he pulls on the leash, why he stops and sniffs the tags, what attracts him on the street, ”he said.

The cynologist said that it is important for the dog to correctly explain what behavior is expected of it, and not to use physical force and try to drag the animal in the opposite direction with the help of a leash.

Golubev explained that because of such actions, the owner’s relationship with the pet may worsen – he will begin to take out the accumulated energy at home.

The dog handler stated that the best way to encourage a dog to act is through praise. It will not only give the dog confidence, but also help in the prevention of stress. He recommended praising the dog even for “little things,” for example, if the pet responded to the command.

In addition, Golubev considered it important to check the dog’s mood before taking it out for a walk.

“Pay close attention to the dog, track what he reacts to: these may be your actions before a walk, for example, you put on pants or take a leash to put it on the dog. It is necessary to find what triggers the reaction, and what enhances it. When you understand what causes excitement, it is necessary to reduce the association of a pet with a walk, ”said the president of the RKF.

He also noted that if the walk does not bring joy to the owner and the pet, then it is not necessary to force the animal to walk. Due to constant twitching of the leash and emotional phrases, the dog may feel uncomfortable and nervous.

The cynologist did not recommend too long and long walks with the dog – it is better to choose the nearest walking area for this.

Golubev added that the pet will enjoy the walk if you include active games in it.

Earlier, on April 4, President of the Russian Cynological Federation Vladimir Golubev told Izvestia about the main causes of aggression in dogs. In particular, he noted that no healthy dog ​​will behave aggressively without reasons, which may be different. In particular, we can talk about health problems in a pet.

On February 26, Golubev dispelled the myth about the existence of individual breeds that cannot be trained. The cynologist noted that sometimes fighting dogs mean dogs from the list of potentially dangerous, which includes 12 breeds: Akbash, American bandog, ambuldog, Brazilian bulldog, bully kutta, purebred Alapah bulldog (otto), bandog, wolf-dog hybrids, wolfdog, gul-dong, pit bullmastiff, North Caucasian dog, as well as mestizos of these breeds.