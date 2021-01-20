Dog owners should not sanitize their pet’s paws due to the risk of alcohol intoxication in their pets. About this city news agency “Moscow” on Wednesday, January 20, the President of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF) Vladimir Golubev said.

“This disinfectant contains ethanol, which, if ingested, can cause serious harm to the dog’s health,” the specialist explained.

He noted that if a pet licks the areas treated with a sanitizer, then this can provoke alcohol intoxication. Also, the use of a sanitizer to disinfect an animal can lead to allergies and dryness on the pads, since antiseptics contain alcohol. In this case, the dog will begin to experience pain when walking.

Golubev noted that it is best to thoroughly wash the dog’s paws using special soap products for animal hygiene. After returning from a walk, you need to remove the protective ammunition and clean it. After that, wipe the eyes and nose of the animal from saliva and dirt with a napkin without ethanol or a towel. Then you need to wash your paws in water with a light soapy solution, paying special attention to the area under the nails and between the toes. If the paws are very dirty, a soft brush can be used. If there are wounds, cracks or freshly cut nails after the procedure, the paws can be treated with chlorhexidine.

Earlier on January 20, therapist, immunologist Irina Yartseva called for the use of antiseptic agents with caution. She explained that, despite the usefulness, such funds harm the immune system and the body as a whole when used excessively.