It is not worth judging the character of a dog, the conditions of keeping and safety for it when walking, solely by its size. This opinion was expressed on July 31 by the President of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF) Vladimir Golubev.

“Myths about large dogs are often invented by those who have never had animals in the house. It is wrong to talk about the nature or habits of pets, focusing only on their size. The only truth is that its behavior or attitude towards a person does not depend on the size of the dog, ”said Golubev in an interview with “RIA News”.

He emphasized that the character of the dog after growing up depends on the approach to education.

“The way a pet grows up depends on a competent approach to its upbringing. Among small dogs there are many ill-mannered pets that can behave much worse than their large relatives. And this is not the fault of the dog – the responsibility is always on the shoulders of the owner, ”he explained.

Despite the impressive size of large breeds of dogs, which can scare people, not all of them are legally required to walk in a muzzle. This is mandatory only for dogs whose breeds are classified as potentially dangerous: Akbash, Ambuldog, American Bandog, Brazilian Bulldog, Alapaha Purebred Bulldog, Bully Kutta, Bandog, Gul-Dong, Pit Bullmastiff, North Caucasian dogs, wolf-dog hybrids and wolfdogs, as well as their hybrids and mestizos.

In addition, the expert stressed, not every large dog is suitable to become a guard. Choosing a home defender based solely on his size is a mistake, Golubev warned. Instead, owners who want to get a guard dog are better off opting for service breeds.

“Some mistakenly think that for the role of a guard dog you need to choose a large dog: the larger, the better. But this is wrong, not all representatives of giant and large breeds can be suitable for this role. Service dogs are best suited for this work, they quickly learn information and can serve as excellent defenders of the master’s house, ”concluded the cynologist.

