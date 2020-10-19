To choose a safe toy for your dog that will not harm your pet, you need to pay attention to the material, size of the toy, as well as its details. About this in a conversation with RIA News said the President of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF) Vladimir Golubev.

“Choosing the wrong toy for your beloved dog can backfire. At best, the dog will not be interested in the toy, at worst it will suffer or harm itself, “Golubev explained.

To avoid injury to the animal, it should not be left unattended during the game, the expert advised. For a dog, it is best to choose toys made from natural materials: cotton, wood or dried veins. High-quality synthetic materials are also suitable: soft rubber, latex or silicone.

In this case, the size of the toy should be selected under the pet’s mouth: it will not be difficult for a large dog to swallow a small ball. And if he is not tied to a special rope, then if the toy enters the larynx, there is a risk of suffocation. Toys with small parts – plastic eyes, buttons or whiskers are not suitable for dogs.

Dogs are also not allowed to play with fragile plastic, plastic bottles and thin rubber balls. Toxic to dogs and toys made of polyvinyl chloride foam.

“If a dog accidentally bites a piece off a toy, it can cause serious gastrointestinal problems. Due to its good plasticity, this piece cannot come out naturally, either with vomiting or through the intestines. If the plastic remains in the stomach, it can cause spontaneous bouts of vomiting, gastritis, the dog may lose appetite and become less active, ”the dog handler warned.