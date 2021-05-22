President of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF) Vladimir Golubev said in an interview with “RIA News»On Saturday, May 22nd, how to properly transport a dog in a car and on public transport.

According to the dog handler, when traveling in a car, the carrier with the dog must be fixed in the trunk or use the seat belts in the back seat.

“Fix the dog without carrying it with a special rebelay to the seat belt during the ride. To travel, you need to have a collar, leash, muzzle and veterinary passport with you, ”the specialist said.

As Golubev emphasized, in order to travel by public transport, the pet owner needs to put on a muzzle and keep him on a short leash. Small dogs require a carrier.

He clarified that the transportation of animals is regulated by the rules of a particular carrier and recommended that you familiarize yourself with them before the trip in order to avoid problems.

In addition, the dog handler advised to walk the dog well and not feed it before the trip. If the trip takes a long time, then food and water should be at hand, and along the way you will have to make small stops so that the pet can relieve itself.

On April 24, the head of the RKF called the purchase of fashionable clothes and non-functional accessories for dogs completely optional and just a waste of money.