What Cinisca achieved around 2,400 years ago was, without a doubt, quite a feat.

Winning laurels at two consecutive Olympic Games – in 396 and 392 BC – is already a feat in itself.

But to do so when a person like her could not even be present at the festival in honor of the god Zeus, even more so.

Cinisca, even though she was a princess, daughter and sister of powerful kings, She was a woman of around 50 years old, and women, at that time, were not allowed to compete.

They were even forbidden to attend the sacred precincts of the Olympic Shrine, with married women threatened with the death penalty if they were caught at the event even as mere spectators.

For them there was room in a different festival, in honor of Hera, the wife of Zeus.

Little is known about these games apart from what was recounted by the Greek traveller, geographer and historian Pausanias in his extensive work “Description of Greece” from the 2nd century AD.

She says that they were organized and supervised by a committee of 16 women from the cities of Elis, that they took place every four years and that they included races of girls dressed in a tunic hanging from the left shoulder and their hair loose.

But the athletes had to be young, unmarried girls, so Cinisca would not have been able to participate in those games either.

So how did she manage to win if the Olympic competition was so jealously reserved for men?

The exceptional Sparta

Cinisca cleverly took advantage of a legal loophole.

He participated in four-horse chariot races, but he didn’t have to drive them to win… he didn’t even have to be in Olympia.

Yesterday as today, victories in equestrian races are awarded to the owners of the horses, not to the riders..

Why such a breach in the rigid rules regarding the presence of women at the Games?

Perhaps because most women in Ancient Greece would not have been able to compete in any case.

In Athens, as Sarah Pomeroy recounts in her book Spartan Women, sumptuary laws and measures aimed at reducing women’s visibility in public outlawed women’s opportunities to ride in chariots, and there is no evidence that they ever rode horses.

Even later, in Rome, where there was much more wealth available, the Lex Oppiaenacted as a sumptuary measure in 216 BC, also prohibited women from riding in chariots except for religious purposes.

But Cinisca was a Spartan, and as such, enjoyed freedoms inconceivable to others..

"Young Spartans Exercising", imagined by Edgar Degas c. 1860.

Spartan culture believed that the strongest sons came from strong fathers, so unlike the rest of ancient Greek society, authorities encouraged women to train both mind and body.

As they could also inherit, own and manage property, just like male landowners, Spartan women could drive chariots or ride on horseback to inspect it.

Being able to ride horses gave the Spartans a unique autonomy for women in the Greek world.

Cinisca also loved horses.

Her father was King Archidamus II and she was the sister of King Agesilaus II, one of the most famous warriors in Greece, so she enjoyed a privileged life.

According to several sources, he had a large estate dedicated entirely to breeding and training horses.

She prepared her team herself and waited for the end of the Peloponnesian War, when the ban on Sparta’s participation in the festival at Olympia was lifted.

Without setting foot on the forbidden sacred grounds, the princess entered her horses in the Olympic chariot race.

And his motivation for doing so remains a matter of debate..

Ambition or manipulation?

It may seem normal that someone who loves horses so much and dedicates all his time to training them would want to participate in the most prestigious competition of the time.

However, there were differing opinions as to what motivated a member of Spartan royalty to flout the rules of the Games.

Those who run are not necessarily those who receive crowns or medals.

The philosopher and historian Xenophon was a friend of King Agesilaus and credited him with awakening the princess’s Olympic ambitions.

“…He convinced his sister Cynisca to breed horses for chariots, and proved with his victory that such a stallion marks the owner as a person of wealth, but not necessarily of merit [varonil]”, wrote.

He added that Agesilaus felt that victory at Olympia meant little; it was better to be a good king, which included being virtuous, modest and economically conservative.

Five centuries later, the philosopher Plutarch, praising the modesty of Agesilaus’ lifestyle, noted:

“However, seeing that some of the citizens thought highly of themselves and took great pride in breeding racehorses, he persuaded his sister Cynisca to take part in the chariot competitions at Olympia, wishing to show the Greeks that Victory there was not a mark of great excellence but simply of wealth and extravagance.“.

According to Pausanias, however, what drove the Spartan princess was personal ambition.

“Cinisca was eager for glory at the Olympic Games and was the first woman to breed horses and the first to achieve an Olympic victory.“, wrote.

Was it a victory engineered by the princess or masterminded by the king? Was Cinisca a pioneer or a political pawn?

The long-standing debate has continued and expanded.

But, as the saying goes, no one can take away what we’ve danced, and the triumph quickly turned Cinisca into a heroine.

“After Cinisca, Other women, mainly from Lacedaemon, also won Olympic victories.none of which was more famous than her for victories“, Pausanias recounted.

And he said that in “a place called Platanistas because of the unbroken ring of tall plane trees that grow around it” there was a “sanctuary of heroes” dedicated to Cinisca.

This was an important honor; the place was reserved for religious ceremonies and only Spartan kings were remembered in this way, and never a woman.

But perhaps even more exciting was that a bronze statue of Cynisca was erected at Olympia, the very place where she triumphed despite her enforced absence.

Together with sculptures of her bronze chariot and horses, they were the first monuments dedicated by a woman to commemorate victories in Panhellenic competitions.

Thus, although little is known about his life, his name went down in history and was engraved on the base of his statue:

“I, Cynisca, victor with a chariot of swift steeds, (…) declare myself the only woman in all of Greece who has won this crown“.

