Marquez didn’t come back to clock in

“We are forcibly attached to the brakes because we lose a lot in acceleration on the straights”. Marc Marquez concluded FP2 today with a crash without consequences after losing the front at the entrance to the esse ‘Chemin aux boeufs’, a definite fall “necessary” eight times world champion.

“When I went onto the straight I saw that I was eighth and therefore I had to push because I wasn’t safe inside the top-10. So I took the risks that had to be taken, a yellow flag would have slowed down the riders behind me anyway. I know that 90% of the riders would go more step by step, but I’m not like that, if I go out on the track it’s because I can give my best and only in this way can I give the team the right information to work properly for the future”added Marquez according to what was reported by the newspaper Autosport.

Kalex frame ok, but that’s not enough

Today he made his debut on the track in official rounds chassis commissioned from Kalex by HondaThese are Marquez’s words: “It’s a step in some points of the circuit, but more steps are needed. We Honda riders have to overdo the braking and that’s why Honda riders crash so much. I’m very happy to be in the top 10 and tomorrow the goal will be to be in the first three rows of the starting grid. The weather could change, but we are ready to adapt to everything”.

The words of Joan Mir

The 2020 world champion with Suzuki in FP1 was comfortably inside the top-10, but then ran into a round, the second, dotted with crashes: “We tried a new frame in the morning and I was able to improve my feeling, riding more comfortable, but we still need to adjust the setting and myself to get the most out of it. Everything was very easy in the morning, then in the afternoon it was a bit more complicated and tonight we have to analyze what has changed from one test to the next. Tomorrow we will continue to work in a similar way, looking for the last tenths to fight for Q2.”Mir’s analysis.