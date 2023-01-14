Madrid.- After Shakira destroy Gerard Piqué with his new song with Bizarrapseveral controversies have been unleashed, since the singer also attacked the alleged third discord in his relationship with the ex-soccer player, Clara Chia.

The interpreter of ‘Monotonía’ wrote a whole song dedicated to the father of her children where she does not stop telling him that she was a lot of woman for a ‘rookie’ like him, in addition to assuring the Catalan that he ‘changed a Rolex for a Casio’.

We recommend you read…

You have to remember that the separation between the celebrity couple was announced at the beginning of 2022, and until today it has been speculated that the Spanish businessman was unfaithful to the artist with a 23-year-old student, Clara Chía.

Millions of people were very surprised that Shakira did not have ‘mind words’ and addressed her ex’s current partner, making her look like little.

We recommend you read…

“You changed a Rolex for a Casio”, is the phrase that Shakira used in her song with Bizarrap, which caused a furor on the Internet and even the brand attacked the star for “disparagement”.

Various advertisements filled the pages of Casio against the Colombian singer, but that was not the most surprising thing, but apparently the watch company looked for Piqué to sponsor the ‘King’s League’.

Today, Gerard Piqué left many shocked by appearing wearing a Casio watch on his show, where he confessed to sponsoring the brand, for which his colleagues began to laugh.

“Casio has given us watches. We have an agreement with Casio, the King’s League has reached an agreement with Casio”, explained the owner of ‘Kosmos’.

However, many did not think what the athlete did, because network users began to criticize him and to insinuate that he is shameless.