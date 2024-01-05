Peninsula Capital, historic minority shareholder of Kiko, enters the cosmetics brand L'”Estetista Cinica”

The “Cynical Beautician”, the cosmetics brand founded in 2010 by Cristina Fogazzi (Brescia, born in 1974) and which also uses the brand “VeraLab” is valid 130 million of Euro. This is, in fact, the equity value which determined a few days ago the entry price as partner important minority col 30% of the Peninsula private equity fund in Re-Forme srlthe safe of Fogazzi and Mauro Marcolin, who is its managing director.

In fact, last December 21st they presented themselves in front of the notary Andrea De Costa in Milan Fogazzi, Marcolin and Maria Immaculada Garcia Diego, delegate of Peninsula, to sign a deed of transfer of shares. With the deed the Marcolinalready owner of 70% of the capital of Re-Forme, sold to Luxembourg PE5 (newco established by Peninsula) 19% for 24.5 million remaining with 51% And Marcolinwhich had the remaining 30%sold 11% to private equity for 14.2 million (therefore remaining with 19%) thus determining a total value of Re-Forme of approximately 130 million. At the same time as the entrance to the fund Fogazzi transferred the “L'Estetista Cinica” brand from his Cinica srl ​​to Re-Forme for 170 thousand euros.

Peninsula has a history of investments in Italian cosmetics having been a minority shareholder of the Kiko group of Antonio Percassi, a share later bought back by the Bergamo entrepreneur. Re-Forms closed the 2022 budget with revenues of 63 millionan ebitda of 16.5 million and a net profit of 10.6 million. The growth in turnover of Fogazzi's company was constant taking into account that revenues in 2016 were only 584 thousand euros and VeraLab's e-commerce has been joined by various physical sales points over the years.

Subscribe to the newsletter

