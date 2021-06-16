Home » News » Cynical beautician and Barbie: the new sustainable line

A collaboration in the name of green: this is how the Veralab brand, in collaboration with Barbie Loves The Ocean, for a project that will lead Mattel to use only sustainable materials by 2030. The collaboration gives birth to the solar line dedicated to Barbie Malibu.

An original project that unites Veralab to Mattel and that sees the collaboration between the Barbie L’Cynical beautician. At the heart of the project is an environmental creed shared by both Mattel that gives Veralab.

From the initiative Barbie Loves The Ocean, so Cristina Fogazzi was chosen as a role model, a line is born Veralab of solar products dedicated to Barbie Malibu, the queen of summer doll par excellence.

Cristina Fogazzi, role model for Barbie Loves The Ocean

In his Instagram stories Cristina Fogazzi he explained in depth the project that unites his cosmetic products company with the brand of the most famous doll in the world.

Cristina Fogazzi in fact, it was chosen as role model for Barbie and from here, the collaboration that focuses on the value of the company for both companies sustainability environmental.

In fact, it was recently born Barbie Loves The Ocean, one Barbie 90% made with plastic recycled and announcing the project Mattel to become by 2030 a company that will use entirely sustainable materials for its products.

Veralab and Barbie Malibu

The real project that unites beauty products Veralab to the iconic doll Mattel is the birth of a limited edition collection of sunscreens dedicated to Barbie Malibu.

The line consisting of three products includes packaging made with entirely recycled plastic and sunscreens, with coconut scent, do not damage the coral reef.

In addition, with the purchase of all three solar products, you can receive a free handbag, also dedicated to Barbie more summery of all, made with a fabric obtained from the recycling of plastic bottles recovered from the oceans.