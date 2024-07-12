On a recent afternoon, Cyndi Lauper stepped out of her Manhattan apartment building and onto the streets of New York City. She wore glitter glasses, sneakers with rainbow soles, and a bunch of beaded bracelets on each arm.

At 71, the pop icon and social justice activist isn’t just storming the streets. Last month, Lauper announced her final tour, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. She will headline stadiums in North America from October to December and then in Europe next year. And “Let the Canary Sing,” a documentary about her life and career, is available to stream on Paramount+.

Lauper hasn’t done a major tour in more than a decade. But now her window of opportunity is closing. “I don’t think I’ll be able to do the kind of performance I want to do in a couple of years,” she said.

Until recently, when she finally agreed to meet with director Alison Ellwood, she couldn’t imagine bringing her life story to film. She didn’t feel particularly misunderstood. From the moment she danced around town in the 1983 video for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” she felt she had articulated precisely what she wanted to say. “Everything I wanted them to understand was in that video,” he said of his fans. The clip has been viewed on YouTube more than a billion times. Forty years later, he holds it up as a thesis.

As a child, Lauper would walk around the house listening to Beatles songs, with her older sister, Ellen, singing Paul McCartney’s parts and she singing John Lennon’s. It was her first lesson in harmony and song structure. But when she left home at 17, it was with a copy of Yoko Ono’s feminist conceptual art book “Grapefruit.” Ono taught her that “You can create art in your head and then you can see things differently,” Lauper said.

This served her well when she tried (and often failed) to work as a painter, shoe saleswoman, waitress and assistant at Simon & Schuster. Singing other people’s music in dive bars, she struggled. She simply wasn’t good at being anyone other than Cyndi Lauper.

When she began writing and arranging songs for herself, “I told the stories I knew about the women I knew,” she said. “About my mom, my aunt, my grandmother.” They guided her back to the rhythms of her own life.

Early on, a former manager sued Lauper to retain control of her music. When the judge sided with her, he said, “Let the canary sing,” inspiring the name of the documentary. Once free, Lauper connected with Robert Hazard, who had written a song called “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” He had arranged it as a rock song from a man’s perspective. She recast it as a lighthearted advertisement, decrying a sexist double standard (“Oh, Mama dear, we’re not the lucky ones”) while calling for liberation from the patriarchy. She was so loud that she couldn’t be ignored.

“That video was what we call ‘inclusive’ today, and that was the most important thing,” Lauper said. In addition to Italian-American professional wrestler Lou Albano, it featured his mother, his lawyer, his manager, a group of record company secretaries, and a racially diverse group of singers and dancers.

MTV was still in its infancy in 1983, and it was fortuitous that Lauper’s debut album, “She’s So Unusual,” came out as the network was emerging.

Lauper refused to tell interviewers her age. She recorded the 1986 song “True Colors,” which resonated with her after a friend died of AIDS. In 1985, Lauper won the Grammy for best new artist for “She’s So Unusual.” The album — and songs like “Time After Time” and “All Through the Night” — broke records.

Lauper has inspired generations of women. Among her followers is Nicki Minaj, who in April brought her on stage to sing a duet of “Pink Friday Girls,” the song that samples her.

Lauper released 11 more albums after her debut. In the early 2000s, she went to Broadway, starring “The Threepenny Opera” and wrote the music and lyrics for the musical “Kinky Boots” after being selected by Harvey Fierstein, who wrote the libretto.

Fierstein, 72, said she suspected her talents were underutilized in rock and wanted to see what it was like for her to write a song she would never sing. Lauper won the Tony for best original score, becoming the first woman to win solo.

“She’s the Rodney Dangerfield of rock ‘n’ roll,” said her husband, actor David Thornton, meaning she’s so funny she doesn’t always get the respect she deserves. “I doubt anyone has any idea how hard he works.”