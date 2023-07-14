A cylinder depressurization occurred at a uranium enrichment plant in the Urals

At the Ural Electrochemical Plant, which is located in Novouralsk, Sverdlovsk Region, a cylinder depressurized. This was reported to journalists at the enterprise, reports TASS.

They specified that a cylinder with depleted uranium hexafluorideresulting in one person being injured.

“The situation is local in nature and limited to the territory of the production site. The shop staff has been evacuated, sanitization is being carried out,” the plant said.