What are you playing this weekend? Will you take advantage of the promotion on the Epic Games Store to download the bullet hell-style shoot’em-up CYGNI: All Guns Blazing for free or will you try your hand at the strategic mechanics of SteamWorld Heist 2? Or maybe you’ll dive headfirst into the frenzy of combat racer Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeksin the gripping retro atmospheres of Volgarr the Viking 2, will you face the soulslike-themed challenges of Deathbound or take a look at the original approach of Creatures of Ava? Just one week of releases and so much variety: the choice is not at all simple, the possibilities are multiple and There are titles around the corner that will surely catch your attention for quite some time: from the evocative Black Myth: Wukong to the adventurous Star Wars Outlaws, passing through that unknown that goes by the name of Concord.

Option 1: Viuleeeenz! As mentioned, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is among the free games on the Epic Games Store this week and We definitely suggest you redeem itbecause it could be love at first sight, especially if you belong to the old guard and have actually lived through the era of bullet hell-style shoot’em-ups. In the review of CYGNI: All Guns Blazing we spent positive words towards the debut title of KeelWorks, a small Scottish team that wanted to demonstrate their passion for this peculiar subgenre by bringing to the screen absolutely frenetic, spectacular and challenging clashesas part of a short but intense experience. Frenzy also reigns supreme in Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks, which we tried: a free-to-play combat racer (also free, hurray!) set in the Warhammer 40K universe and based on the board game of the same name, in which we will have to face challenges aboard Ork war vehicles for glory and cosmetic items. The Violent Battles of Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks Violence reigns supreme in Volgarr the Viking 2 (review here), a brutal and unruly action platformer that will not fail to put you to the test and that can count on excellent level designon a splendid soundtrack and on an approach that recalls the great classics of the past. And speaking of challenge, we also addressed the topic in the review of Deathbound, a really interesting soulslike and it has some brilliant ideas, above all its peculiar multi-character system and the many customizations, but it doesn’t exude originality from every pore and at the moment suffers from some annoying technical hitches.

Option 2: Strategy and serenity SteamWorld Heist 2 represents the more thoughtful and serene option, given that the new chapter of the series by Image & Form brings back its solid strategic mechanics to deliver us a campaign that is once again full-bodied, multifaceted, full of notable characters and situations but also sequences in which tactics reign supreme. One of the fights in SteamWorld Heist 2 Definitely less brilliant is Creatures of Ava (see the review), a “peaceful” but fundamentally insipid and repetitive adventure, which did not convince us but which is available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog for those who want to try it without risks. What do you say, shall we proceed with the download? So let’s go back to the opening question: what are you playing this weekend?



