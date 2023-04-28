cygames announced the founding of Cygames Americabased in Los Angeles, California, as well as of Cygames Europe, whose headquarters are located in London, UK. Below are the words of the company.

“After the worldwide launch of Cygames’ strategic card game Shadowverse in June 2016, a Global Business Development team was established along with branches in Korea and Taiwan to further promote the company’s titles outside of Japan .

Cygames America and Cygames Europe are the latest additions to Cygames’ growth as it promotes and markets its titles in North America and Europe, which together account for about half of the global video game market.

In keeping with the company’s vision to be the best in entertainment, Cygames is committed to continuing to deliver high-quality content to fans around the world.”

Source: cygames Street Gematsu