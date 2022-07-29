Cygames has officially announced that it has acquired the IP Metal Max. All rights relating to Metal Max’s license management have been transferred to Cygames, who are committed to creating “a new future” for this franchise. Also Hiroshi Miyaokathe main creator of Metal Max, moves to Cygames to continue working on the series.

“As the director of Cygames, I, Hiroshi Miyaoka, will work to revive the Metal Max series, for Metal Max fans, but also for RPG lovers around the world.“, commented the interested party who can hope to get more means to Cygames. Producer Kenichiro Takaki confirms for his part that the idea is to create a new chapter on consoles.

Metal Max Xeno was born from an idea of ​​Kadokawa Games, whose team recently left the Dragami Games studio. The latter had already obtained a number of licenses from Kadokawa, including Lollipop Chainsaw, Demon Gaze, Natural Doctrine, God Wars, The Lost Child, and others. The ease with which Kadokawa separates itself from its videogame licenses, however niche, has something to reflect on the strategy of the Japanese group, which remains in the possession of FromSoftware and Spike Chunsoft.

Kadokawa’s video game business is living its best life thanks to the colossal success of Elden Ring. But aside from his gem FromSoftware, Kadokawa is still counting on Spike Chunsoft, who will soon release the video game Made in Abyss.

Source: Twinfinite