The IP of METAL MAXpreviously owned by KADOKAWA GAMESwas acquired by Cygames. The news was announced by the latter, who added that at present there are no specific plans for the brand (despite the fact that a teaser site of the next project) but who will strive to keep up the name of a series that is now over thirty years old.

Even the creator of the series Hiroshi Miyaoka will switch to Cygamesand he himself declared that this acquisition is a great opportunity for rebirth for the series, hoping to one day reach the general public and not just historical enthusiasts.

That there were production problems was perhaps to be expected given the sudden cancellation of METAL MAX Wild West, which occurred the day before the release of METAL MAX Xeno Rebornbut now that the situation is clearer we are waiting for news, hoping that the series can be resumed in top form.

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu