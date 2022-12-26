Elliot has become a winter storm whose extent is unprecedented, as the freezing temperatures it has caused have been felt from Canada to the south of the Rio Grande in the US.

This meteorological phenomenon has caused states such as Montana to reach temperatures as low as -45ºC, and warm Florida to experience its coldest Christmas in 33 years, with some areas registering temperatures of -8ºC.

The storm has already caused the death of 50 people on US soil, of which 25 were residents of Buffalo, a New York city accustomed to snow, but which on this occasion has seen its worst winter storm since 1977.

Deaths were also reported in Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Colorado.

In both the US and Canada there are impassable roads, thousands of canceled flights and power and drinking water cuts.

Elliot was listed this weekend as a “bomb cyclone,” meaning a change in air pressure of 24 millibars in a period of 24 hours or less.

And it was boosted by another atmospheric phenomenon called the “polar vortex” which, although it has always existed, does not affect temperatures every year as it has these days.

That’s why in this note we tell you what it is and we explain why Storm Elliot has been so powerful.

Cold “locked in” at the North Pole

The term polar vortex first appeared in 1853 in the American magazine Living Age, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The name refers to masses of cold air and low pressure that are located in the troposphere (layer of the atmosphere up to 12 km high) and the stratosphere (between 12 and 50 km high), and which rotate at different speeds. counterclockwise over the North Pole and the South Pole.

Thanks to them, the cold and dense air is maintained over the poles.

The vortices grow stronger and wider in the winters and weaken during the summers.

Multiple climatic factors cause that cold air “locked in” by the polar vortex to suddenly be released and descend to the lower layers of the atmosphere, unleashing the havoc that is currently occurring.

One of these factors is the intrusion of warmer air masses that can destabilize the vortex and send arctic air southward, NASA explains.

What made Elliot such a strong storm?

According to the meteorologist Carlos Anselmi Molina, of the US National Weather Service, Elliot, precisely, began as a polar vortex and then developed into a “bomb cyclone.”

It occurred due to various meteorological factors that coincided with the movement of cold air masses from the North Pole.

In the first place, the expert indicated, “there was an interaction of two low pressures that combined. One was located in the Midwest, close to the state of Illinois and Canada, and another over the Carolinas.”

But, in addition, “we had maximum jet stream winds.”

The “jet stream” is a current of air that circulates at high speed in the atmosphere, determining the climate of much of the northern hemisphere.

This jet stream is “pushing” cold air further southeast than usual, causing freezing temperatures to reach the entire continental US.

A warm air mass that was located in the eastern US, as well as a stream of strong winds in the lower atmosphere, also mixed in, helping temperatures drop further.

“And those factors, both in the upper part of the atmosphere and in the lower part, together with the difference in surface temperatures, were the cause of providing the conditions for the extreme strengthening of the bomb cyclone to occur,” Anselmi said. Molina.

