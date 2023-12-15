Roscosmos showed a satellite image of the cyclone Vanya that covered Russia

The state corporation Roscosmos showed satellite photographs of the Vanya cyclone that hit central Russia. The photo was published in Telegram companies.

The press service reported that the cyclone is bringing record snowfall to Central Russia. “Today bad weather hit the Moscow region – it is noted that this is the snowiest day in the last 60 years. Wind gusts in Moscow reach 17 meters per second,” the report says.

Due to the arrival of cyclone Vanya in Moscow, the height of snowdrifts in the capital by the morning of December 15 at the Moscow State University weather station was 49 centimeters, compared with the norm for that day of 15 centimeters. Thus, the record of 1919 was broken – then the snow cover grew to 32 centimeters.