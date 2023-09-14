Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/09/2023 – 11:20

The new extratropical cyclone that formed on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul in the early hours of this Thursday, 14th, caused wind gusts that exceeded 80km/h in part of the coast of Rio Grande do Sul. The phenomenon, however, is moving away and is already far from Rio Grande do Sul.

Despite this, effects of the phenomenon can still be felt in the State, which has been suffering from heavy rain and winds for almost two weeks.

“Many clouds still cover the State today with drizzle and rain in most cities due to the cyclonic circulation, especially in the first half of the day. Porto Alegre and the metropolitan region, for example, still had heavy rain in the early hours of this Thursday, reports Metsul.

The volume of water in the Arroio Dilúvio, which cuts through a large part of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, has caught the attention of residents since Wednesday. Parts of the embankment – ​​a sloping stone wall on both banks of the stream – collapsed on Wednesday.

In the early hours of the morning, winds reached 84 km/h at the National Institute of Meteorology station in Mostardas, on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Metsul reported. The Tramandaí station reported winds of 69 km/h.

Also according to the meteorology company, this Thursday’s cyclone is associated with a cold front that will advance throughout the day through the Center-West and Southeast of Brazil. This should cause rain and a drop in temperature. The Rio Alert indicates gusts of wind for the capital of Rio de Janeiro in the late morning, and rain in the city from the afternoon onwards.

In the State of São Paulo, the weather changes a lot starting this Thursday with the passage of the cold front. It should rain in the capital from the afternoon onwards.