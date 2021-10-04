A joint statement issued by the National Center for Early Warning, the Directorate General of Meteorology and the Civil Aviation Authority in the Sultanate of Oman said that the center of Cyclone Shaheen crossed between the wilayats of Musanah and Suwaiq at eight o’clock in the evening local time.

The statement indicated that the impact of the tropical situation is likely to continue in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah, with very heavy rain (200 to 500 mm) leading to flooding of the valleys, accompanied by strong winds (45 to 60 knots).

He stated that heavy rains will extend to the governorates of Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi and Al Dakhiliyah (100 to 300 mm), and sporadic rains of varying intensity will also continue to fall on the governorates of Muscat, North and South Al Sharqiyah and Musandam.

He explained that the sea will be very rough on the coasts of the Sultanate, extending from the Governorate of South Al Sharqiah to the Governorate of Musandam, with an estimated wave height of 3 to 4 meters, and medium to rough waves on the rest of the Sultanate’s coast (205 meters).

The Civil Aviation Authority called on all residents to take the utmost care and caution and not to risk crossing valleys and to stay away from low places. It also called on residents not to go to the sea during this period.

Cyclone Shaheen made landfall on Sunday night, just off the capital, Muscat, with winds reaching 150 kilometers per hour.

But the hurricane soon lost its strength, and forecasters downgraded it to a tropical storm.

The cyclone left floods and other damages, forcing some to evacuate their homes. Flights were suspended across the Sultanate.