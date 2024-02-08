Roscosmos showed a photo of Cyclone Olga, which caused snowfall in Moscow

The North Atlantic cyclone Olga covered the central part of Russia and caused heavy snowfall in Moscow. The Roscosmos state corporation showed a satellite image taken by the Meteor-M spacecraft.

It is known that the cyclone formed in the south of Greenland and is currently moving towards the Volga region. In the capital, the peak of “Olga” is expected on Thursday, February 8.

Record rainfall forecast for Moscow

According to experts, by the coming weekend the height of Moscow snowdrifts could reach 58 centimeters. Roscosmos emphasized that the last time this happened was 25 years ago – in 1999.

In the municipal farm complex clarifiedthat city services switched to round-the-clock work in an enhanced mode due to heavy snowfall caused by the cyclone. It is expected that the intensity of precipitation will not decrease in the near future.

In the municipal farm complex clarifiedthat city services switched to round-the-clock work in an enhanced mode due to heavy snowfall caused by the cyclone. It is expected that the intensity of precipitation will not decrease in the near future.

The required amount of rotary and other equipment, small-scale mechanization equipment, street cleaners, manual cleaning teams, additionally attracted forces and equipment from city engineering companies are involved in clearing the city of snow. Petr BiryukovDeputy Mayor of Moscow

Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti

Massive accidents occurred on the approaches to the city

Immediately after the snowfall began on the roads in the Moscow region on February 7, a number of massive accidents occurred.

Incidents were recorded at the 64th kilometer of the Kyiv highway, on the M-4 Don federal highway, as well as at the 45th kilometer of the M-8 Kholmogory federal highway. More than 60 cars crashed in the accidents and several people were injured.

The capital's authorities asked motorists, if possible, to refrain from traveling in personal vehicles, as well as to be careful on the road and strictly observe the speed limit and distance.

Heavy snowfall covered Moscow in mid-January

Abnormal precipitation in the capital was recorded earlier – on January 18, the city was covered with the heaviest snowfall in more than 10 years.

As forecasters noted, under the influence of a warm atmospheric front passing from the west, heavy snowfalls fell on the capital in the afternoon; they ended only a day later. As a result, 10-15 millimeters fell in the city, or approximately 25 percent of the monthly norm.

A month earlier, in December last year, Moscow was covered by the heaviest snowfall in more than half a century due to Cyclone Vanya. The height of snowdrifts in the capital then varied from 31 to 40 centimeters – this is 2-2.5 times more than the climatic norm characteristic of this period.