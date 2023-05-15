Three people were killed in Myanmar as Cyclone Mocha swept through western Myanmar and into neighboring Bangladesh, the Burmese military junta said on Monday.

The junta’s news agency said in a statement that “three people were killed and some residents were injured” in the storm. Two fatalities were reported in Rakhine state and another in the Ayeyarwady region (south).

Cyclone Mocha, which reached category 5 (the maximum), hit the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh on Sunday, in the Bay of Bengal, without causing much damage to the large refugee camps, as feared, but causing a major storm in the west Burmese.

Mocha hit the region between the cities of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Sittwe (Myanmar), with winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour, the biggest storm to affect the gulf in more than a decade.

By late Sunday, the storm had largely passed, according to AFP correspondents. India’s meteorological agency said the phenomenon would weaken as it reached the hills in Myanmar’s interior.

Cyclones, called Atlantic hurricanes and Pacific typhoons, are a frequent and deadly threat to the northern coast of the Indian Ocean, home to tens of millions of people.

In 2008, Cyclone Nargis devastated Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Delta and killed at least 138,000 people.