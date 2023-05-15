Cyclone Mocha caused three deaths as it passed through western Myanmar on the Bay of Bengal, and tens of thousands of people in the port city of Sittwe remained cut off from the world on Monday.

Mocha hit the region between the cities of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Sittwe (Myanmar), with winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour, the biggest storm to affect the gulf in more than a decade.

By late Sunday, the storm had largely passed.

Ultimately, it did not do as much damage as feared to the huge refugee camps where one million Rohingya live in Bangladesh. Authorities in the country have not reported any casualties.

The Burmese military junta indicated that three people died in the country, two in Rakhine state and one in the Ayeyarwady region (south).

“Some inhabitants were injured” by the storm and 864 homes and 14 hospitals or clinics were damaged in the country, it said in a statement.

Communications with the town of Sittwe, which suffered the worst impact of the cyclone, remained disrupted on Monday, according to cyclone tracking websites.

The road to the town, home to around 150,000 people, was littered with fallen trees, poles and electrical cables, which rescuers worked to remove with chainsaws, AFP correspondents noted.

“We got through the cyclone yesterday, we cut trees and moved poles… but the big trees blocked the road,” said an ambulance driver trying to reach Sittwe.

The cyclone caused a storm surge of several meters and violent winds that toppled a communications tower in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, according to images posted on social media.

– “Worried” –

Junta-linked media reported that hundreds of mobile phone towers were no longer operational.

“There is no telephone connection or internet (…). I’m worried about my house and my belongings,” said a resident of the city, who declined to be named.

Communication problems make it impossible to assess the damage in Rakhine, but “the first information coming in points to significant damage”, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Sunday.

In Bangladesh, “about 300 homes were destroyed by the cyclone,” Shamsud Douza, the country’s deputy commissioner for refugees, told AFP.

– Rebuild –

He said the authorities are distributing bamboo, tarpaulins and other materials so that the affected Rohingya can rebuild their homes.

The risk of landslides in the camps is low “due to scarce rainfall”.

“The sky cleared. Cyclone Mocha is the most powerful storm to hit Bangladesh since Cyclone Sidr,” Azizur Rahman, director of Bangladesh’s meteorological department, told AFP.

By November 2007, Sidr had devastated southwestern Bangladesh, causing over 3,000 deaths and several billion dollars in damage.

Improved weather forecasts in recent years and more effective evacuations have dramatically reduced the number of cyclone deaths.

Cyclones, called Atlantic hurricanes and Pacific typhoons, are a frequent and deadly threat to the northern coast of the Indian Ocean, home to tens of millions of people.

Scientists warn that cyclones are becoming more powerful in certain regions of the world due to climate change.

mma-sa-lpk-rma/hgs/pc/aa