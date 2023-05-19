AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/19/2023 – 6:10 am

Share



The passage of Cyclone Mocha through Myanmar caused 145 deaths, according to an updated balance released by the military junta that governs the Southeast Asian country.

The previous balance released by the Burmese government cited 80 fatalities.

Mocha hit Myanmar and Bangladesh this past weekend, with heavy rain and 120mph winds that destroyed buildings and flooded streets.

The fiercest storm to hit the region in a decade has devastated villages and cut off communications across much of Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya live in displacement camps after decades of ethnic conflict.

“According to the information we received, four soldiers, 24 residents and 117 ‘Bengali’ died in the storm,” the junta announced, using a pejorative term as a reference to the Muslim minority Rohingya.

In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities reported no deaths from the cyclone, which passed close to refugee camps housing nearly a million Rohingya who fled Myanmar’s military crackdown in 2017.























