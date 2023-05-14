Cyclone Mocha, category 5, the maximum, arrived this Sunday (14) to the coast of Myanmar and Bangladesh, in the Bay of Bengal, where hundreds of thousands of people had to be removed from their homes and transferred to shelters.

Mocha hit the ground between the cities of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh), where almost a million Rohingya refugees live in precarious camps, and Sittwe (Myanmar).

The cyclone is registering winds of up to 259 kilometers per hour, which puts it in the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale, according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Mocha threatens the camps where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees are confined, sparking a race against the clock to get them out in time.

“Our camp houses, made of bamboo and canvas, can be blown away in light winds (…) We are scared,” said 28-year-old Mohammad Sayed at Nayapara refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

“The wind is getting stronger,” Kyaw Kyaw Khaing, a rescuer in Pauktaw, where some 3,000 people had sought shelter after leaving Sittwe, on the west coast of Rakhine state in Myanmar, told AFP.

“We delivered enough food for one or two meals to those taken to temporary shelters. I don’t think we will be able to ship food today because of weather conditions,” she added.

– ‘Grand Emergency Response’ –

On Saturday (13), residents of Sittwe loaded their belongings and pets into cars, trucks and other vehicles, in search of higher ground, noted AFP journalists at the scene.

Mocha can cause waves of up to four meters.

Authorities have put 190,000 to safety in Cox’s Bazar and nearly 100,000 in Chittagong, Bangladesh’s second-largest city, Divisional Commissioner Aminur Rahman told AFP on Saturday.

Residents of Yangoon, Myanmar’s economic capital, 500 km away, said on Sunday they could feel the rain and wind. Myanmar’s Red Cross said it was preparing “for a major emergency response”.

Rohingya refugees were evacuated from “risk zones” to community centers, while thousands of people fled the tourist island of Saint Martin, located in the cyclone’s predicted path.

“This cyclone is the strongest storm since Cyclone Sidr,” Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Azizur Rahman told AFP in an interview.

In November 2007, Sidr devastated southwestern Bangladesh, leaving over 3,000 dead and billions of dollars in damage.

Bangladeshi authorities have banned these refugees from building homes, fearing they will settle permanently rather than return to their country, which they fled in 2017.

– Panic –

Meteorologists predict the cyclone will bring rain that could flood coastal and riverside villages.

Most Rohingya camps are built into a hillside, and landslides are frequent in the area.

Local authorities reported that thousands of volunteers evacuated the Rohingya from “risk areas”, taking them to more solid structures, such as schools.

Deputy Commissioner for Refugees in Bangladesh, Shamsud Douza, warned that “all Rohingya in camps are in danger”.

In Myanmar, these refugees are also preparing.

“We are very concerned. We could be in danger if the water level rises,” said the head of a camp near Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state.

Operations at the country’s largest seaport, Chittagong, were suspended, and shipping and fishing activities were halted.

Cyclones, called hurricanes in the Atlantic and typhoons in the Pacific, are a frequent and deadly threat to the northern coasts of the Indian Ocean, where tens of millions of people live. In 2008, Cyclone Nargis flattened the Irrawaddy delta in Myanmar, leaving at least 138,000 people dead.

